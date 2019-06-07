After donning the director's hat in Manikarnika-The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is rumoured to have taken charge of her upcoming project, Mental Hai Kya, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

A source has revealed to Asian Age that the bold and beautiful actress was not happy with the way her role had shaped up after she saw the footage. She also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao had more screen space than her and hence has now asked for a few scenes to be re-shot.

"After Kangana saw the footage, she was not happy with the way her role had shaped up. She also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao stole many of the scenes. Kangana wanted those scenes to be re-shot. We must understand that Kangana is no longer satisfied with just being an actor on her sets. She wants to participate in every aspect of her film's evolution. And why not? If it's okay for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to direct the director, why is it so shocking when Kangana does the same?" the source said.

However, director Prakash Kovelamudi has rubbished rumours of Kangana donning the director's hat for Mental Hai Kya. He claimed that both Kangana and Rajkummar had been co-operative throughout the shoot.

Clearing the air about it, Prakash told Hindustan Times, "We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it's been an incredible journey. The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from a business perspective by the producers. we are ready to hit screens on 26th July. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue."