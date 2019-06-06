Where there is Kangana Ranaut, there is controversy. Reports are doing the rounds that Kangana may have had taken over Mental Hai Kya direction yet again after Manikarnika. Kangana has reportedly asked director Prakash Kovelamudi to reshoot a few scenes which didn't shape up well. And also because she apparently felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao has stolen many scenes.

While the film's director Prakash Kovelamudi has denied the reports of shooting the film with any kind of negativity, Rangoli Chandel has hinted at her sister Kangana giving inputs to the director. In a series of tweets, Rangoli, while reacting on the ongoing Mental Hai Kya controversy, even went on to say that Kangana has given break to directors like Aanand L Rai and Vikas Bahl who have given hits like Tanu Weds Manu and Queen respectively.

"Everytime nepo gang wants to harm Kangana's career they make such articles viral, truth is every director isn't looking to baby sit a thumb twiddling dumb star kid, some rather have a partner who is watching their back," Rangoli tweeted while responding to reports of Kangana taking over Mental Hai Kya direction.

She continued, "Kangana has to push her directorial to accommodate brilliant new age makers who are hoping to break through in Bollywood, she is one of those rare actress who has given break to directors like Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl. Lot of young south makers who want to work in this industry but cant because of movie mafia and they really hope to work with her... such articles only make talented young hard working outsiders to queue outside Kangana's house."

There's also a murmur going on in the industry that Ekta Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have vowed never to work with Kangana again because of her fiddling nature. It remains to be seen if these reports turn out to be true.