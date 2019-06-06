Kangana Ranaut, who has always been very vocal about societal issues, once spoke about a disturbing incident of facing eve-teasing during her childhood.

On a show hosted by Aamir Khan, Kangana had appeared along with Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra to discuss about the negative impacts that Bollywood films can have on the society.

On the same line, Kangana revealed how she was once chased by a biker while she was going to school.

"I remember, when I was in school in Chandigarh, boys on bike used to try to touch girls while riding. Once as one biker came so fast towards me, he literally punched me on my chest, and I fainted there. I remained like that for five minutes. When I got my senses back, the first thing that came to my mind was 'Did anyone see this?'" Kangana said on the show. Parineeti then interrupted her adding that this is because in such cases, people tend to think the girl did something wrong.

This certainly was a disturbing episode to recall for the actress.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika that did well at the box office. Now the actress has an interesting line-up of movies. She will first be seen in Mental Hai Kya that also features Rajkummar Rao. Later, she will come up with Panga that will present her as a Kabaddi player.

