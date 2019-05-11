Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut are again in news for their respective upcoming movies, and also for their fight reviving on social media. Apart from Kangana's sister, who is the actress' spokesperson, making nasty comments on Hrithik, another issue that has been much-talked-about on social media is the actor's decision to avoid a box office clash with his rival.

The entire brawl started after makers of Mental Hai Kya postponed its release to July 26, thereby causing a box office clash with Hrithik's Super 30. A lot of people on the internet had then attacked Kangana saying that she deliberately did this to challenge the Kaabil actor.

However, producer Ekta Kapoor soon came up in Kangana's defence and clarified that the decision was solely taken by the production house. But things turned worse when Ekta in a tweet condemned the tweets that criticised Kangana.

"The ugly underground tweets have begun. I've promised to keep it clean and have assurances from my actors on the same. I hope personal assaults on them stop, because it's my decision & Not theirs [sic]," she had tweeted.

Reacting to this tweet, Rangoli had made a series of tweets targeting Hrithik and his PR team, accusing them of running an anti-Kangana campaign. While Super 30 team had earlier stated that they would not change the release date of their film, Hrithik after Rangoli's jibes made an announcement stating that they have decided to shift its date in order to avoid "personal trauma".

This decision by Hrithik has been widely talked about on social media. While some praised the actor's stand, some others opined that he should not have changed his film's release date. His decision received a mixed response from people as some found it to be a "dignified" thing to do, many others felt that it puts the potential of Super 30 under doubt.

Check some of the tweets:

Nice of @iHrithik to back down & not play such petty games! ? #Super30 https://t.co/XvzJQyzFW7 — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) May 9, 2019

I'm literally crying after reading this.? What a gentleman you are!! One more reason to love this man @iHrithik ?#WeLoveYouHrithik #Super30 pic.twitter.com/Y1mtHrMq5S — Ravi Ranjan (@raviranjanhr) May 9, 2019

Respect his decision & the silence he has maintained over the past few weeks, instead of indulging in becoming a part of the Twitter circus. That’s definitely a classy, respectable move by @iHrithik ! https://t.co/vQaZIaacez — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) May 9, 2019

Sorry Hrithik but your wrong this time

As a Critic, and trade Analyst, I understand business, and we are capable of having 2 big films at Box Office, and as far as personal reason is Concerned, let me tell u this,

Jitna bhagoge woh utna bhagaegi, Datt ke samna karo woh har jaegi — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 9, 2019

Bt it is wrong decision of hrithik...super 30 is safe film in front of mental kya hai ...if kangana n her so called attention seeker sister is battle of life than I would prefer hrithik to fight with this battle — fan (@EklavyaShalluu) May 10, 2019