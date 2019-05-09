Hrithik Roshan and his Super 30 team have decided to change the film's release in order to avoid clash with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.

Hrithik issued a statement on Thursday saying that he requested his film's producers to shift the release date in order to save himself from the "personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would case".

In the wake of Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel accusing him of maligning the actress' image through PR tactics, Hrithik in his statement said that he will now wait for the "collective consciousness of society to take congizance of such matters in order to maintain faith in civility".

Read the full statement below:

"So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause. Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible. Over the past few years, to my utter dismay, I have been witness to a lot of us cheering and encouraging what was/is an open and blatant case of harassment. I must even now, wait patiently and silently for the collective consciousness of society to take cognizance of such matters in order to maintain our faith in civility of our society. This unrelenting helplessness must end".

It all started after the makers of Kangana's Mental Hai Kya postponed the film's release, thereby causing a clash with Hrithik's Super 30. While producer Ekta Kapoor clarified that it was her decision to shift the date, a lot of tweets started flowing, accusing the actress of deliberately causing the clash.

Later, Rangoli made some nasty tweets against Hrithik, which further worsened the situation. Although Super 30 will not clash with Mental Hai Kya anymore, the exact release date of Hrithik's film is yet to be announced.