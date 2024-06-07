Mika Singh, Vivek Agnihotri, Urfi Javed, Raveena Tandon and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are some of the few celebs who have reacted to Kangana Ranaut being slapped at the airport. Kangana was slapped by a female CISF constable at the airport. The constable claimed that she slapped Kangana over her statements on farmer's protest. She added that her own mother had taken part in the protest.

After the controversy, Kangana took to social media to share the incident with her fans and followers on social media. She also questioned the silence of Bollywood celebs in a long post. She questioned those who were secretly cheering for the constable and the violence. Now, a few celebrities have reacted to the whole furore.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also wrote, "This incident with @KanganaTeam must be condemned by every sane person. Why do I say 'sane'? Because only sane people understand how dangerous it is for a democracy. Those who are laughing at Kangana must know that many people don't like your tweets either. And you fly too."

Raveena Tandon also took to social media to condemn violence against women and children. Though she didn't mention Kangana's name, the timing of the tweet hints at her post supporting the National Award winning actress. "In a world where public scrutiny is relentless, it is essential to remember that women achievers are human too," Raveena Tandon wrote.

"Disparaging them solely for their fame is unfair and harmful. This increasing violence against women and children world over needs to be addressed urgently," she added.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also condemned the attack and wrote, "Supporting the actions of this CISF officer means justifying a crime and spreading unnecessary hatred. It is crucial to remember that endorsing such behaviour sets a dangerous precedent, potentially allowing others to take personal revenge under the guise of authority. We must collectively condemn this act and ensure that those in positions of power are held accountable."

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress further said, "I urge everyone to consider how they would feel if a similar incident were to happen to their loved ones. This isn't just about one individual, but the standards of conduct we expect from those entrusted with our safety. Let's stand for justice, impartiality, and a system where personal biases have no place in our security forces."

"We as punjabi/ Sikh community has made respect all around the world by our sewa and as saviours. Its disheartening to hear about the airport episode that took place with #KanganaRanaut. The #CISF constable was on duty at the airport and it is her job to ensure the safety of people around," Mika Singh wrote on social media.

"It is sad that she thought it was okay to assault a passenger at the airport due to her personal anger about another situation.she should've showed her anger outside at the airport in civil dress. But this is not the way to outburst your emotions. This act of hers will now affect other punjabi ladies and they might get suspended from their jobs just because of the mistake made by one," he further added.

Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel also took to social media and wrote, "Khalistanis, this is all you can do... plan and attack from behind. But my sister is very strong and will handle this herself. But what will happen to Punjab? The #farmersprotest was a Khalistani hub, once again proven! This was a serious security threat and needs to be taken to the highest level!"