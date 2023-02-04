Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot. The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart from today at Suryaghar Palace in Jaisalmer. While the couple has not made any official announcement yet, it is one of the worst kept secrets of the industry now. Kiara was also seen jetting off to Jaisalmer for her wedding today.

Kangana's love for Sid - Kiara

Amid all this, Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on Sidharth and Kiara's love story. "How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry...they look divine together," she wrote while sharing a video of the two. She also added an evil eye emoji and tagged the couple.

Kiara on marriages

"I have always believed in the institution of marriage because I have seen a beautiful marriage at home. So, it is definitely something I do see in my life, but I'm not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today," Kiara had said on Koffee with Karan.

The Lust Stories actress had revealed that it was on the success party of the anthology film that she met Sidharth. On Koffee couch, both Sid and Kiara had hinted at being more than "just good friends".

"I don't want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life," she had said in another interview.