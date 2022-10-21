One of the most love and rumoured Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tried to keep their relationship under wraps for quite a long time but the cat is finally out of the bag. After Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar, Salman Khan has also indirectly confirmed that the duo are getting married soon.

'Sidharth and Kiara are extremely prepared for their marriage'

And, there are reports that the couple is all set to tie the knot next year in April and it will be an intimate affair in Delhi among close friends and family. Amid all these, latest reports state that the couple might just move in together before getting hitched to know each other better and for some more time.

A BollywoodLife report stated that a source has revealed," Sidharth and Kiara are extremely prepared for their marriage as they know they are one and need to do just formality if getting married. And how they have given thought of being in life in before they get hitched."

Howvere, this is not very new in Bollywood. There are a number of couples who have stayed together before getting married and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the latest newly-wed couple who did the same.

The source further added, "Sidharth and Kiara have decided that they might soon see a new house to live in together that has a good space for them. However, if they do not find any suitable house, Kiara might shift to Sidharth's Bandra house and they will start living together".

On the work front, the couple will again be reportedly seen together on screen in a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan reportedly. Both Sidharth and Kiara have confirmed this news during the live session on the completion of one year of 'Shershaah', which was their first film together.