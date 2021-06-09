Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she is unable to pay half of last year's tax. The actress has revealed that the reason behind the same is her being out of work. Kangana took to social media to share the news. She also added that now the govt is adding interest on her remaining tax amount even though she comes under the highest tax-paying slab.

Kangana took to social media to share the update and also added that she welcomes such a move by the government. The Manikarnika actress added that this is the first time such a thing has happened to her. Ranaut wrote, "Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven't paid half of my last year's tax yet, first time in my life."

Welcoming the move by the govt

"I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move. Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time," she further added. Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her upcoming film – Thalavi – based on the life of Jayalalithaa. The film is expected to be a game-changer for Kangana, who is already breaking ground with her fierce choices.

Highest paid actress

There were reports of Kangana Ranaut being paid close to Rs 25 crore for Thalaivi. "Kangana is being paid to the tune of Rs 24 crore for the bilingual project, which will be made in Hindi and Tamil. The makers are sure that her star power will help reach a pan-India audience. The producers have already signed a contract with her," a HT report had quoted. And with this, Kangana emerged as the highest-earning female celeb in the country. Deepika Padukone had made news when she had allegedly received a fat sum of Rs 13 crore for Padmaavat.