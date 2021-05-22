Actress Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard Kumar Hegde has been accused of raping a Mumbai beautician on the pretext of marriage several times. Following the complaint, the Mumbai Police has registered a rape case at the city's DN Nagar Police Station against the man under Sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to law, IPC Sections 376 pertains to rape, while Section 377 pertains to unnatural sex.

"A case has been registered against a man named Kumar Hegde under sections 376 and 377 IPC. Prima facie, they had a live-in relationship and a break-up," Senior Police Inspector Bharat Gaikwad of DN Nagar Police Station told IANS.

When asked to confirm reports of Hegde being Kangana Ranaut's personal bodyguard, Senior Inspector Gaikwad said, "Police ko pata nahin woh kya kaam karta hai (the police is not aware of what work he does)."

Forced into physical relationship

Reportedly, the victim, a 30-year-old beautician, filed the police complaint alleging that Hegde raped her after promising marriage. As per the complaint, the duo reportedly knew each other for eight years and Hegde had promised to marry the survivor in June last year. The accused had also suggested a live-in relationship which the woman had agreed to with the hope of getting married to him.

The victim has also accused Hegde of forcing her into a physical relationship against her will on multiple occasions and claimed that on April 27, Hegde took Rs. 50,000 from her saying that his mother is unwell and he needs to leave for his hometown. However, he has been unreachable since then.

Victim had suicidal thoughts: Friend

Meanwhile, Divya Kotian, a close friend of the victim, has revealed some more information about Kumar Hegde. In an interview with ABP News, Kotian said: "Kumar Hegde used to have unnatural sex with my friend. Before sex he used to get drugged and then during sex, Kumar used to treat her very aggressively."

Divya added: "My friend wanted to commit suicide rather than lodge a police complaint against Kumar Hegde. My friend was living with suicidal thoughts since she got cheated. When she told me about this, I explained to her that the wrongdoer should be punished and she should not think of punishing herself in this way."

Quoting the victim, Divya told ABP News that Kumar was interested in both genders and used to have sex with boys as well. She said: "Kumar had told these things to my friend once or twice. My friend thought that it was Kumar's way of making a joke and she did not pay attention to these things. But then I came to know such things from others as well."

Accused fled to Karnataka?

"Kumar Hegde had sex with other girls in this way by pretending to get married. It has become his nature. He also took money from not only my friend but from other girls as well. Kumar Hegde has taken great advantage of being the bodyguard of Kangana Ranaut and that is how he used to bluff innocent girls," revealed victim's friend.

According to Divya, Hegde fled to Karnataka after spreading false rumours about his mother's death. However, she claimed that she contacted their common friends and came to know that he has gone there to get married. Since then, the victim has been trying to contact Hegde but his phone is switched off. Divya further added that though Hegde's phone is switched off, her friend has been receiving threatening calls from other numbers.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has not yet responded to this matter, and her office response is still awaited.