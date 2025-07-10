Kangana Ranaut has lost interest in politics. The MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency has said in a recent interview that she has lost interest in politics as people come upto her with drainage problems. She added that she has no aspirations of becoming the PM of the country and is still finding it hard to find her footing in the political space.

Kangana joined BJP back in 2024 and won the elections from Mandi constituency. The National Award-winning actress was talking to YouTube channel Atman in Ravi where she candidly admitted not enjoying her political journey.

Not enjoying politics

"I'm getting a hang of it. I wouldn't say that I am enjoying it (politics). It's a very different kind of work, more like social service. This hasn't been my background. I've never thought of serving people," she said.

Kangana added that when she joined politics, she didn't expect that people would come upto her with 'Panchayat level' problems. She added that they want her to work on their roads, drainage and what not. She also mentioned that people tell her to use her own money for them.

Panchayat level problems

"I've fought for women's rights, but that's different... Somebody's naali (drain) is broken, and I'm like, 'But I am an MP and these people are coming to me with panchayat-level problems'. They don't care. When they see you, they come to you with problems like MLAs, broken roads, and I tell them that's a state government issue, and they say, 'You have money, you use your own money'" she added.

Ever since a page named The Cidhant shared Kangana's statement, people couldn't stop commenting on her confession. "Feeling sad for the people who voted for her," read a comment.

Reactions

"Didi that is something you work on. That is an actual problem," another comment read.

"They are coming to you with problems of your level," a social media user said.

"Welcome to the real world," another social media user commented.

"In life you start from the bottom problem, once the drains are cleared then you can focus on bigger things," a user wrote.

"So now what? No movie career n no political career either," another user commented.

"What did she expect?" asked a person.

The 'Emergency' actress also said that she is not keen in continuing politics for long. Kangana further said that she doesn't aspire to be the PM as she has lived a very selfish life throughout and social work hasn't been her background.