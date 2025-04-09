Kangana Ranaut has received an electricity bill of ₹1 lakh for her home in Manali. The Mandi MP and actress expressed her shock at receiving such a huge bill. The actress mentioned that she couldn't believe that the house, where she doesn't even lives, can get an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh.

Kangana stunned to see the electricity bill

Kangana Ranaut was attending a political event in Mandi, where she spoke about the electricity bill. The National award-winning actress further urged everyone to take responsibility and change the course of the nation towards honest development.

"Iss mahine mere Manali ka ghar ka Rs 1 lakh bijli ka bill aaya, jaha main rehti bhi nahi hoon. Itni durdasha ki hui hai. Hum padhte hai aur sharmindagi hoti hai ke yeh kya ho raha hai. Par hamare paas ek mauka hai, aap sab jo mere bhai behen hai, aap log ground pe itna kaam karte hai," Kangana said.

(This month I received an electricity bill of Rs. 1 lakh for my house in Manali, where I don't even live. It is such a miserable condition. I read it and feel ashamed as to what is happening. But we have a chance, all of you who are my brothers and sisters, you people do so much work on the ground)."

"Yeh hum sabka hi dayitva hai, ke hame iss desh ko, iss pradesh ko, unnati ke raaste par chalana hai. Main toh kahungi yeh bhediya hie hai, aur hame hamare pradesh ko inki chungul se nikalna hai," she added.

(This is an obligation for all of us, that we have to take this country, this state, on the path of progress. I would say that these are wolves, and we have to free our state from their claws)".