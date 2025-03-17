Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has finally landed on OTT platform. The film based on the life and times of Indira Gandhi has been trending on top on Netflix. A fan took to social media to tell Kangana how the film deserved an Oscar. But, Kangana had a fiery response to the post. She called the Oscar "silly" and took pride in our "National Awards".

No to "silly" Oscar

Emergency gives a detailed look at the professional and personal life of India's first Prime Minister - Indira Gandhi. When a fan wrote how the film deserved an Oscar, Kangana wrote, "But America wouldn't like to acknowledge its real face, how they bully suppress and arm twist developing nations. It's been exposed in #emergency. They can keep their silly Oscar. We have National Awards (sic)."

Kangana also said that the film industry people should come out to acknowledge good work and never try to assume that they know the actress already.

"Film industry must come out of its hate and prejudices and acknowledge good work, thanks for breaking that barrier Sanjay ji, the barriers of preconceived notions, my message to all filmi intellectuals, never keep any notions about me, mujhe samjhane ki koshish bhi mat karna, main pahunch se bahar hoon (sic)," the National Award winner further wrote.

Kangana's reaction on the film getting banned in Punjab

Kangana's film was banned in Punjab after several Sikh bodies protested against it. Apart from the 'Emergency' period imposed by Mrs Gandhi in 1975, the film also shows her assassination and Khalistan movement.

"I am slightly upset and pained about my film's state in Punjab. There was a time when people used to say my films used to work the best there. Now, my film is not even releasing in the state. And I have come to know that some of them are even against it in parts of Britain and Canada, and people are being attacked there. A few people are responsible for spreading this kind of hatred. But, we are the ones getting burnt," the 38-year old actress had said in a video posted on social media.