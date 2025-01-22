Kangana Ranaut's latest release - Emergency - has received a luke warm response at the box office. Amid the film's promotions and marketing, Kangana recently appeared on a YouTube show where she revealed that even she was offered Padmaavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Kangana said that before Deepika Padukone, she was offered to play the role of Queen Padmavati, which she declined.

Kangana was talking to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti when she revealed that she asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the script of the film, which he declined to give. However, when Ranaut asked him about the heroine's role, all he could say was the hero would get enamored by seeing her dressing up in front of a mirror.

Kangana on refusing Padmaavat

"I was also offered Padmaavati. I asked him [Sanjay Leela Bhansali] if it would be great if I could get the script of the film. He said, 'I never give my scripts'. Then I asked him, 'What is the role of the heroine then?' He said, 'The hero is struck by the heroine when he sees her getting ready in a mirror'," she said.

However, this wasn't the end. The National Award-winning actress further went on to say how when she watched the film, that was all she could see Deepika Padukone doing.

When she watched the film

"When I actually watched the film, I realised that she [Deepika Padukone] is actually only getting ready in the entire film. He was right. I do not want to take these names and bring attention to individuals. But I want to ask, which director I should work with?" the Manikarnika actress mentioned.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will forever remain a milestone in Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's career. The trio went on to win majority of the awards that year and on the seventh anniversary of the film, the makers have announced Padmaavat's re-release in theatres. "Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January," Viacom 18 Studios wrote.