Randeep Hooda is winning rave reviews for his performance in 'Jaat.' Randeep plays a fierce villain in the Sunny Deol film. As Hooda is busy attending conferences and interviews, he was asked about his tweet from 2019 where he backed Alia against 'occasional actors.' When asked if it was Kangana Ranaut he was referring to, the Kick actor agreed.

Randeep and Alia Bhatt have worked together in Highway. Alia was barely two or three films old when she signed up for Highway, which was an intense and raw role. Randeep has now said that he has had an affection for the 'young Alia' ever since the film. He also slammed Kangana Ranaut for attacking Alia and her talent.

Randeep's old tweet

Back in 2019, when Alia won over with her performance in 'Gully Boy', Kangana had called her a 'mediocre actor'. It was then that Randeep had written a strong tweet supporting the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

"Dearest @aliaa08, I'm so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work. Kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself," Randeep had tweeted.

Hooda clarifies

The Sarbjit actor has now said that he had to put out that tweet because the Queen actress was targeting Alia Bhatt. He added that he doesn't appreciate anyone trying to put someone down to toot their own horn. He added that since he has been through the same in the industry, he wanted to stand up for her.

"Because she was really targeting Alia. I had no enmity with Kangana, then or now. But because of Highway, I have a special attachment for the young Alia. Whether she feels the same or not, I don't know, but I have that attachment to Dheera," he told Shubhankar Mishra in an interview.

"Mujhe yeh achchha nahi lagta ki aap apna tuta bajane ke liye kisi aur ko neecha dikhao, woh mujhe bilkul achchha nahi lagta. Na main karta hoon, na achchha lagta hai. Mere saath bhi aise unfairness hui hai, par aadmi usko pee jaata hai, ek dignity maintain rakhta hai. Woh jab mujhe laga ki aisa ho raha tha baatchit se, tabhi maine isko tweet kiya tha. Kangana ek bahut acchhi actor hai – unko yeh baatein shobha nahi deti," he further added.

(I don't like it when people put others down just to blow their own trumpet. I don't do that, and I don't like it. I've also faced a lot of unfairness, but you swallow it and maintain your dignity. When I felt that it was going too far in the conversation, I tweeted. Kangana is a very good actor – these things don't suit her).