A special screening was organised by the makers of Judgemental (Judgementall) Hai Kya two days prior to its release. And despite being mired in controversies be it from film's title change or verbal spat with a journalist, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao seems to managed to impress the audience.

Moviegoers who got a chance to watch Judgementall Hai Kya before the release, have been pouring in appreciation tweets. While Kangana and Rajkummar are being hailed for their fabulous performances, the film's gripping narrative and thrilling situations seems to have struck the right chord with the audience.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is touted to be a suspense thriller which revolves around Kangana and Rajkummar Rao's characters who are the prime suspects of an unprecedented murder case. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailendra Singh, the movie is all set to hit theatres on July 26.

So before you make a choice whether to book tickets for Judegementall Hai Kya at a theatre nearby you, take a look at what audience has to say on Twitter about this Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film.

EXCLUSIVE First Review #JudgementallHaiKya from UAE Censor. A Well Made Film in all aspects. #KanganaRanaut does it all. Her magnetic smile, shouting eyes and priceless expressions makes this one of her best performances. She Nailed it. @RajkummarRao also Stole the Show. ???? pic.twitter.com/HJ1oJOo3Sv — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) July 24, 2019

#JudgementallHaiKya Internal reports says, the movie is outstanding and the ending has an unexpected twist . It will leave u shocked.Kangana is phenomenal and outstanding. Rajkumar rao at his best. Reviews - 5/5?????#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/ayWP54wjOz — Sanjukta Sarkar ? (@Sanjukta_SS) July 24, 2019

I watched #JudgementallHaiKya ...It's one of the most brilliant movies of 2019.@RajkummarRao

amazed me with his performance and @KanganaTeam

as always she nailed it. I'm sure the movie will be blockbuster, so i wish all the best to the team. @balajimotionpic @ektaravikapoor — Team Pranutan Bahl (@maithasaeedalm4) July 24, 2019

watched #JudgementalHaiKya today in UAE. It is one of the best thriller movie in recent years. It will keep you hooked to your seat till the last scene. #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao will completely surprise you? — Rizwan (@RizwanSRKian) July 24, 2019