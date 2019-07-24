Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Judgemental Hai Kya
Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao in Judgemental Hai KyaTwitter

A special screening was organised by the makers of Judgemental (Judgementall) Hai Kya two days prior to its release. And despite being mired in controversies be it from film's title change or verbal spat with a journalist, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao seems to managed to impress the audience.

Moviegoers who got a chance to watch Judgementall Hai Kya before the release, have been pouring in appreciation tweets. While Kangana and Rajkummar are being hailed for their fabulous performances, the film's gripping narrative and thrilling situations seems to have struck the right chord with the audience.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is touted to be a suspense thriller which revolves around Kangana and Rajkummar Rao's characters who are the prime suspects of an unprecedented murder case. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailendra Singh, the movie is all set to hit theatres on July 26.

So before you make a choice whether to book tickets for Judegementall Hai Kya at a theatre nearby you, take a look at what audience has to say on Twitter about this Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film.