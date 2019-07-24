Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hai Kya is all set to be released this Friday. With so much buzz around the movie, box office expectations are high for the film.

Judgemental Hai Kya, which was earlier titled as Mental Hai Kya, is a psychological black comedy that features Kangana and Rajkummar in two extremely quirky avatars.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgemental Hai Kya had gotten the attention of people with its posters that had the two stars doing crazy things. Later, the trailer of the film further increased curiosity of the masses.

With two brilliant actors like Kangana and Rajkummar coming together, expectations are bound to be high. The last time the duo had featured together was in Queen, which was a super hit. Now, Kangana and Rajkummar are coming up on the big screen in completely new avatars.

Although another movie Arjun Patiala is releasing alongside Judgemental Hai Kya, the latter is going to have an upper hand at the box office for obvious reasons. Kangana's movie has a bigger star cast and much more hype than the other romantic comedy.

After a special screening held recently, social media is already abuzz with positive words for the film, which will certainly help in boosting the advance booking. Although Hollywood biggie The Lion King may appear as a big competition to Judgemental Hai Kya, the latter is still expected to have a decent opening day box office collection.

Considering the hype around Judgemental Hai Kya, the movie is likely to collect Rs 5-6 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on first day. Kangana's last film Manikarnika had made an opening day collection of Rs 8.75 crore at the domestic market.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, makers of the film have been rigorously promoting the film at various events, creating the required buzz for the movie.