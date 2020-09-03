Actress Kangana Ranaut has hit back at jewellery designer Farah Khan and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who condemned her statement that she feared the Mumbai city police force more than the 'movie mafia'.

Kangana Ranaut accused the Mumbai Police Commisioner of liking a derogatory tweet against her. Farah Khan slammed her for her insulting tweet. The upset actress allegedly blocked her on Twitter. The jewellery designer mocked her act by tweeting, "The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me!!! I must have said something to piss her off. . [sic]"

Taking an indirect dig at Farah Khan, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked, what is your USE anywhere in the world?"

Referring to her comment, a fan wrote, "This is intended to @FarahKhanAli." Kangana Ranaut admitted and wrote, "Yes below average IQ, irrational cacophony, lame digs that are intended to make one laugh but lack skills and efficiency of good comic timing, basically all the garbage will be filtered, only sensible people will be allowed in debates and arguments."

Kangana Ranaut added, "I have a strong, undying thirst for consistent growth as a human being, I see this platform has a huge potential as a medium of one's exposure to variety of human perceptions, some primitive conscious noises are there but we can block those, let's make most of our time here."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked Kangana Ranaut to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai. She tweeted a report about his comment and slammed him, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?

A twitterati named Deepika (@sassydeepika) recalled the incident of Deepika Padukone being threatened by a BJP leader and wrote, "When Deepika Padukone threatened by a small time BJP member the whole liberal gang ganged up against Modi ji and call "India is Unsafe". But when @KanganaTeam talk about her safety then it's Kangana vs Mumbai. Do they have any shame?"

Responding to her, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at the leftists and wrote, "I come from a middle class family, I don't have fancy parents, we are common people so just like Sushant my blood has no value for award vapasi and Candle March gang, they will never speak for us. #ShameOnSanjayRaut."

Shivani Chopra (@ShivaniChopra_) alleged, "Hate the industry Hate the city Hate the police Madam you are not a tree, you can move." In reply, Kangana wrote, "After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust @MumbaiPolice cos they ignored SSR's complaints, he told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed, if I feel unsafe,does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai? #ShameOnSanjayRaut."