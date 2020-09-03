Kangana Ranaut has blocked jewellery designer Farah Khan, who questioned the actress for her comments on the Mumbai Police, on Twitter. The Bollywood actress had alleged the Mumbai Police commissioner of liking 'derogatory' comment against her on Twitter and slammed the police force for its response for her allegations.

Farah Khan had retweeted Kangana Ranaut's post and wrote, "Dear Kangana, you May be a very big star with a huge following but that doesn't give you the right to talk badly to the @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice who are Govt officials of the state of Maharashtra and responsible for the lives of millions of people. [sic]"

This seems like did not go well with Kangana Ranaut, who allegedly blocked the jewellery designer. Farah Khan mocked the Bollywood actress over her reaction and tweeted, "The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!! I must have said something to piss her off. . [sic]"

What Kangana had tweeted?

Kangana Ranaut accused the Mumbai Police Commisioner of liking a derogatory tweet against her. She shared the screengrabs and wrote, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! [sic]"

She then raised question over safety in a city where the cops are encouraging "bullying." Kangana Ranaut posted, "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia. [sic]"

The Mumbai Police denied her allegations and responded, "Responding to her allegations, the Mumbai Police, from its official Twitter account, wrote, "This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot. [sic]"

However, Kangana Ranaut was not convinced with their response as she stood firm on her allegations. "You are a big sham in the name of police force, don't you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don't you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice , don't you dare .. [sic]" she attacked.