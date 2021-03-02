Actress Kangana Ranaut visited her Bandra office for a meeting. The actress tweeted to express that the visit to her demolished office left her heartbroken. In September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished parts of Kangana's office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.

Expressing her feelings on returning to the building on Monday, Kangana wrote, "I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office, I wasn't ready and my heart broke again." The actress also shared a few pictures of her partially demolished office building.

A few days ago, Kangana announced her plans to open a cafe-restaurant in Manali. Kangana Ranaut had claimed that she had all the papers of BMC permissions and there was nothing illegal in construction of her official building. The actress had alleged that the BMC officials raided her office without giving her prior notice.