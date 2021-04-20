Love her or hate her, you just can't ignore her. That's Kangana Ranaut for you! The actress, who keeps grabbing headlines for her tweets these days, has done it again. Kangana took to social media and lashed out at people who are losing hope and are depressed over the current pandemic and its ramifications. She called the 'depressed' people 'fools' and 'brats'. Let's take a look at her tweets.

In her first tweet, Ranaut asked people who were 'angry' and 'depressed' to 'calm down'. "Anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat, if tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation, this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile, she does not owe you an explanation. Calm down you fools," she tweeted.

More tweets

Well, if you thought that was it, wait till you read what she had to say next. Kangana further called these "rattled" people idiots and said, "Earth does not move on it's axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots."

When netizens called out Kangana over her tweets and questioned her lack of empathy, the diva said that she has no patience for dramebaaz people. "I have empathy but no patience for dramebaaz people, who are throwing their weight around and crying foul, if one does not understand much one can at least know everything is mere cause and effect,if we received her grace without questioning we need to receive her wrath as well."

The tirade is continuing...