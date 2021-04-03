Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her solid performances be it in 'Gangster', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', 'Panga' or 'Fashion'. But, when it comes to that one film that established her as a star in the industry, it is undoubtedly 'Queen', directed by Vikas Bahl. But do you know that Kangana Ranaut's calling-card role was first offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Yes, you read it right! At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Bebo confessed that she was offered the 'Queen' before it was embraced by the 'Thalaivi' star. Kareena Kapoor Khan apparently has a reputation for rejecting roles.

Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan reject 'Queen'?

Earlier, there were reports that Kareena was offered films such as 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela', 'Queen' and 'Black'. However, when the actress was asked about these films at the summit, she said that only two of them were actually offered and turned down by her from the list.

"There are only two films in this list that are right, the rest is all wrong." She added, "Queen, I was offered." However, she revealed that she felt the role of Rani Mehra of 2014's massive hit film wouldn't suit her. Thus, she rejected it.

When she was asked if she had any regrets about rejecting these roles, she replied, "I never look back, I only move ahead. I have no regrets."

Massive success of the film

With Kareena's rejection, the film went to Kangana Ranaut and it turned out to be one of the most successful films in Kangana's career. The film not only got Kangana's career back on track but also helped her to achieve her second National Award.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kangana Ranaut retweeted a video that showed her praising several actors, including Kareena Kapoor Khan. Along with the video, she wrote that they didn't return the favour later and instead 'ganged up' on her.

However, in a 2019 interview, Kareena was seen praising Kangana and had said, "I have heard that Kangana's biopic is coming. I am excited to watch her biopic. I believe that she is one of the finest actresses and I love her. I am so fond of her. She is an astonishing actress and an intelligent woman."