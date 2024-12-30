Kangana Ranaut is always known for speaking her mind; she does not hold back from revealing her thoughts to the general public. The actress-turned-politician often takes to her social media accounts to share her views on things with her fans and followers. While many criticise her for her opinionated views, others think that it is a sign of honesty. Recently, another one of her Instagram stories has been going viral, and this time around she has brought in not just herself but other popular actresses into the picture.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Kangana decided to celebrate and appreciate the women of Himachal Pradesh. The 'Emergency' actress called fellow Himachali women extremely hardworking and also mentioned that those who work in the fields are equally, if not so much, more beautiful than the actresses who hail from the state, including herself.

She shared a collage that included a picture of herself, Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam and Pratibha Ranta. She wrote, "#peopleofhimachal When I go to Himachal and see our women equally or better looking than us work tirelessly in the fields no insta no reels raising cattle and making the ends meet. I feel they can definitely do with some hype. #himachaligenes #himachaliwomen."

Kangana, through her statement, meant that the common Himachali women who are constantly working in the fields and raising cattle and making ends meet look the same or even better than actresses who hail from Himachal Pradesh. She also wrote that these common women need to be hyped up.

On the work front, Kangana's much-awaited film 'Emergency' is supposed to be released in theatres sometime in 2025. The film was supposed to be released in September 2024 but then got pushed for not getting a clearance from the CBFC. Kangana has not only acted in the film 'Emergency' but has also directed, written, and co-produced the major political drama. She will be portraying the character of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, and the film will revolve around the emergency era that had been imposed in India between 1975 and 1977.