The queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, never shies away from speaking her heart and mind. Over the years, Kangana has repeatedly slammed and targeted Bollywood, from accusing Karan Johar of being the "flagbearer of nepotism" to taking sly digs at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's acting skills. She has also time and again mocked Ananya Panday.

Recently, the actor and BJP MP opened up about why South Indian films are outshining Hindi cinema and called out Bollywood actors during an interview with Aaj Tak.

Praising Allu Arjun's work, Kangana said: "Pehle toh mujhe nahi lagta ke Bollywood aur Hindi cinema ne mainstream hone ka theka liya hua hai. They are not mainstream by any standard. Our films should be defined as the Indian film industry—one industry that addresses every type of audience."

Taking a dig at Bollywood celebrities, Kangana added that many live in a bubble, which she believes is one of the primary reasons why their films underperform at the box office.

She added, "All they need is to go to the gym, take protein shakes, and injections. They don't have any connection with reality. Inko chahiye six-pack abs, hot babe, beach, bike, item number, bas bahut hai. It is important to have a reality check. (All they need is to go to the gym, take protein shakes, and injections. They have no connection with reality. They just want six-pack abs, a hot babe, a beach, a bike, and an item number—that's it for them. It's important to have a reality check.)

Netizens React

Kangana's comments drew sharp criticism online, with many netizens slamming her for repeatedly targeting Bollywood. Some accused her of being ungrateful, while others corrected her statement about Allu Arjun's role in Pushpa 2, pointing out that he plays a smuggler, not a farmer or labourer, as she implied.

One user commented, "Kangana, no offence, I like your boldness, but don't forget that you are Kangana because of Bollywood. Don't be so mean."

Another wrote, "You live and eat from this industry, yet you're always ungrateful!"

A third user added, "Pushpa 2 is the most unrealistic movie. It's the story of a smuggler, not a mazdoor. Don't mislead people!"

Work Front

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is scheduled for Theatrical Release on January 17, 2025.

The film was initially scheduled for release on September 6 this year. However, its release was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification, caused by concerns over religious sentiments and sensitive content.

