On her 35th birthday today, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut paid obeisance at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi along with her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Kangana reached Katra-the base camp of the cave shrine on Tuesday afternoon. After a brief stay at Katra, she reached Shanjichhat through helicopter. From Shanjichhat helipad she proceeded towards Bhawan of the shrine on foot.

Reports said that Kangana Ranaut participated in the morning Aarti at the Bhawan before returning to Katra.

Kangana shares pictures of pilgrimage

The 'Panga' actor shared some beautiful pictures after seeking blessings at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. "Today on the occasion of my birthday day .... Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi j... with her and my parents' blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings", she wrote while sharing her picture in the backdrop of the Bhawan of the holy shrine.

The star was dressed in a blue embroidered kurta, embellished red salwar, and a yellow dupatta.

She also shared a picture of the Bharo Baba temple which is located near the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. Through her post on social media account, Bollywood actor informed her fans about the story of Bharo Baba.