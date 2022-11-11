After calling Twitter the 'best social media platform', Kangana Ranaut, on Friday called Instagram "dumb". The actor stressed how the platform is 'all about pictures' in comparison to Twitter which according to her is 'intellectually, ideologically motivated.'

In a series of Instagram stories, Kangana expressed how 'Twitter is always buzzing with so much to discuss, share, and know.' And in the next story wrote, "Dumb Instagram is about pictures, whatever opinion one writes disappears next day as if everyone is a fickle, frivolous dumbo, who doesn't want to see what he or she wrote a day before because they anyway don't mean what they say, so it (should) rather disappear."

"But what about some of us, who mean everything they say and want to document their thoughts for people, who care to delve into them, start a dialogue or conversation. These are mini blogs, which should be open for interpretations for the sake of the growth of the subject, and the object, both," Kangana continued.

Kangana's Love-Hate Relationship with Twitter

In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules.' The actor had violated the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy of Twitter.

"Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema," Kangana said in a statement to ANI at the time.

Cut to November 2022, Kangana on her Instagram recently wrote, "Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually, ideologically motivated, (and) not about looks or lifestyle. I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence; for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life... Everyone, who has an Aadhar Card, must get verified, simple as that..."

On the professional front

Kangana is currently busy filming her upcoming film Emergency in Assam. Kangana will be seen portraying the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

As a producer, Kangana also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in the pipeline. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She recently also announced the biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini. The film will be directed by filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar.