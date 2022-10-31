Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always been active on social media. She often posts about her ideologies and is well-versed in day-to-day topics.

On Saturday, October 29, Kangana Ranaut hinted at joining politics and is open to all kinds of participation

Kangana on foraying into politics

At the Aaj Tak conclave, Kangana Ranaut was asked whether she is interested in joining politics, she said, "Whatever will be the situation... If the government wants my participation, I will be very open to all kinds of participation... It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh or the party wants me to contest; I will have no problem. So, definitely, it will be my good luck. I want others also to come forward who are hard working. They are people who really hard, I want them to come forward too."

BJP President JP Nadda response to Kangana Ranaut's wanting to join politics

Soon after Kangana Ranaut made her statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was asked about actor Kangana Ranaut's willingness to join politics.

Speaking to India Today, JP Nadda said: "Kangana Ranaut is welcome to join the party. There is ample space for anyone who wants to work with the party. But as far as contesting the polls is concerned, it is not my decision alone. There is a consultation process right from the grassroots level to the election committee to the parliamentary board."

Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen as Agent Agni in Dhaakad. will be next seen in Emergency. She will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman. The actress also has Tejas in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.