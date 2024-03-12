The Oscars 2024 ceremony was held on Monday and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer swept seven awards. Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy after he won the Best Actor Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards. Cillan's emotional speech wowed fans as well as social media users.

Not just Hollywood, Bollywood also lauded Cillian Murphy's epic win.

Yami Gautam lauds Cillian Murphy's Oscar-win; drags Bollywood says 'no belief in fake awards'

On Monday, Yami Gautam shared an appreciation post on X and praised Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy after he won the Best Actor Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards.

Yami Gautam wrote, "Having no belief in any of the current fake "filmy" awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today I am feeling happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions. Watching him being honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end, it's your TALENT that stands the tallest above anything."

Netizens weren't impressed with Yami dragging Bollywood while she showered praise on Kangana.

A user mentioned, "If You Like Cillian Murphy Then Praise Him Don't Drag Bollywood into this as you are a part of it You are an exceptional Talent, Please stay away from this Hate.."

The next user opined, "You have reached level 6 out of 10 of becoming a full-fledged Kangana bai...All the best... I think that will happen sooner rather than later the way you are progressing."

Another wrote, "Meanwhile Cillian Murphy is like who the hell is she..."

Personal and professional front

Yami was last seen in the action-packed political drama Article 370. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. It was released in cinemas on February 23.

On the personal front, Yami and her husband, Aditya Dhar, are all set to embrace parenthood this year.

About Cillian Murphy's carrer

Cillian Murphy' has delivered several iconic performances in films such as Dunkirk, Disco Pigs, The Wind That Shakes the Barley, and the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders. His collaboration with Christopher Nolan spans several projects, including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception.