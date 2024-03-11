The Monday morning began with a bang with Oscars 2024. In Hollywood, the Oscars Awards were held on March 10 EST (March 11 IST) at the Los Angeles, Hollywood, California.

The event started with the grand red carpet ceremony which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the ceremony last year.

In India, Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the ceremony live from 4 am. Star Movies will also have a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm IST.

Needless to say, O in Oscars are for Oppenheimer swept seven awards, including Best Picture, Christopher Nolan won an award for Best Director

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Emma Stone clinched the Best Actress award for her performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

Cillian Murphy's acceptance speech has won hearts, he said, "I want to thank my incredible team... Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life and art, and my two boys, Malachy and Aran who are sitting up there. I love you so much. I'm a very proud Irishman standing here tonight. "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or for worse we're all living in Oppenheimer's world so I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

“We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.”



Kudos to Jonathan Glazer for calling out the Israeli occupation at the #Oscars ?? pic.twitter.com/mZXFOonH3J — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) March 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Here is the full list of winners, as well as all the nominees.

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best actor in a leading role

Cillian Murphy wins best actor Oscar for Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Emma Stone wins Best Actress at the #Oscars.



pic.twitter.com/kAmlB9c3BH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Cillian Murphy: Winner of the #Oscar for Best Actor pic.twitter.com/OZn7wI8jcd — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) March 11, 2024

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Director

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan – WINNER

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best animated feature film

Hayao Miyazaki

Emma Stone full speech for her Best Actress win #Oscarspic.twitter.com/FiKXHxgoVz — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) March 11, 2024

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction – WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer- WINNER

Poor Things

Best costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER

Best documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop – WINNER

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best film editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best international feature film

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best makeup and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Society of the Snow

Best original score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best original song

The Fire Inside – Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie – WINNER

Best production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best animated short film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER

Best live-action short film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER

Best sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best visual effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon