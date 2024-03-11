The Monday morning began with a bang with Oscars 2024. In Hollywood, the Oscars Awards were held on March 10 EST (March 11 IST) at the Los Angeles, Hollywood, California.
The event started with the grand red carpet ceremony which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the ceremony last year.
In India, Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the ceremony live from 4 am. Star Movies will also have a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm IST.
Needless to say, O in Oscars are for Oppenheimer swept seven awards, including Best Picture, Christopher Nolan won an award for Best Director
Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
Emma Stone clinched the Best Actress award for her performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.
Cillian Murphy's acceptance speech has won hearts, he said, "I want to thank my incredible team... Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life and art, and my two boys, Malachy and Aran who are sitting up there. I love you so much. I'm a very proud Irishman standing here tonight. "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or for worse we're all living in Oppenheimer's world so I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."
Oscars 2024: Here is the full list of winners, as well as all the nominees.
Best picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best actor in a leading role
Cillian Murphy wins best actor Oscar for Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best actor in a supporting role
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best actress in a leading role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER
Best actress in a supporting role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER
Best Director
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan – WINNER
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best animated feature film
Hayao Miyazaki
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction – WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer- WINNER
Poor Things
Best costume design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Best documentary feature film
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
Best documentary short film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop – WINNER
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best film editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Best international feature film
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best makeup and hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Society of the Snow
Best original score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Best original song
The Fire Inside – Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? – Barbie – WINNER
Best production design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Best animated short film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER
Best live-action short film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER
Best sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best visual effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One