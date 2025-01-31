Raghava Lawrence's highly loved horror-comedy film Kanchana (Muni) is estimated to have a 5th instalment very soon. As per a few reports, the makers have decided to cast Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles for the film.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, both Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi have given a yes for the project. Although, an official confirmation is yet to be announced. Moreover, the reports also mention that the film will be directed by Lawrence himself, who will also be seen as the protagonist, just like his previous projects.

Also, according to another report by Track Tollywood, it states that the movie will be made with a high budget and grand scale. Which means, we will get to see grand visuals and great sets. The makers are also planning to make it a Pan-Indian film. However, an official confirmation regarding this is also awaited from the makers and the lead actors.

Earlier, there were several reports which stated that Mrunal Thakur was approved for this horror-comedy project. However, this was later proved false by the makers.

The series was first introduced by Raghava Lawrence back in 2007. With the first installment titled Muni. The film revolves around the main character Ganesh, a young man with phasmophobia, who gets possessed by a spirit. Who is seeking revenge against the ones who killed him?

The film received huge appreciation. Muni is also loved by several horror-comedy enjoyers. Following this, the director-actor went on to make four instalments and named them Muni 2: Kanchana, Muni 3: Kanchana 2: Ganga, and Muni 4: Kanchana 3. While the characters and the premise remain the same. The story is changed in the series. Hence, Lawrence is once again back with the famous and most loved horror-comedy series.

The actor was last seen in the film Jigarthanda Double X, directed by Karthik Subbaraj starring himself, Sj Suryah and Naveen Chandra. Currently, Lawrence is busy with his upcoming projects which are, Adhigaram, Bullet and Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe) titled Benz.