The most famous franchise 'Kanchana' is now geared up for its 4th installment 'Kanchana 4'. The film is going to be directed by Raghava Lawrence. While Raghava Lawrence's favourite genre remains horror, he is now ready to add a new version of Kanchana.

The 2011 Kanchana, directed by Raghava Lawrence, starring Raghava Lawrence, Sarath Kumar, and others, has left a huge impact on the people. This horror film is still the most talked-about horror film. It had a new story, and a message was given to society about transgenders. Later, the Kanchana had several sequels, like Ganga and Shivaganga.

Raghava Lawrence was last seen in the film Jigarthanda Double X, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. This 2023 film was declared a hit. Before that, the actor was seen in the sequel of 'Chandramukhi.'

Currently, Pooja Hegde is portrayed as a ghost character in the 4th series. This is a newly tried genre for her. She usually acts in films that are more of a romantic, drama, and action genre.

Initially, she was a little hesitant about playing roles like these, but later, she got excited about the unique, horror-com role. The film is set to begin in 2025.

The actress is known for her glamorous roles and acting; she worked with many actors like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Thalapathy, and many others. She has set her name in all industries. Currently, the actress is working with Vijay Thalapathy for his 69th film.

With this role, she joins the club of actresses Anushka Shetty, Jyothika, Priyamani, and others. This may give her a unique identity and open an exciting chapter for her.