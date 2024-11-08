Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and star cricketer KL Rahul as the couple will soon, embrace parenthood. Taking to Instagram, Athiya and KL Rahul in a joint statement announced the news, the couple wrote, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025. Athiya & Rahul."

The text was written on a beige background with an evil eye symbol, stars, and tiny little feet. The couple also posted the note with a white heart emoji in the caption.

As soon as the couple announced the news of their pregnancy. Fans and friends of the indsuty congratulated the copies

Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty commented on the post with puppy-eyed emojis.

"Omggggg... Congratulations to you both," wrote Pooja Hegde

"OMGGGGGGG so sweeeet!!" wrote Sobhita Dhulipala.

This year in April, rumours were rife that Athiya is expecting her first baby. Suniel Shetty on a dance reality show, made a generic statement about Athiya and Rahul's child, which fuelled pregnancy rumours.

And no reports stated that "There was no truth in the buzz. Suniel's nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way."

Athiya turned 32 on November 5, and her husband Rahul took to social media and posted a goofy picture of her on Instagram wishing her on her birthday. He wrote, "My craziee birthday baby (heart, kiss and infinity emojis),"

Athiya and KL Rahul January 2023 at a farmhouse in Khandala, attended by their closest friends and family members.

They shared the news with the world by posting pictures from the wedding with a caption, which read, "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness".