Oviya turned a year older on Monday, April 29. The Kalavani actress celebrated her 28th birthday with her beau Aarav and her friends, including Gayathri Raghuramm.

The actress shared pictures of her birthday celebration on Twitter and posted, "Special thanks to each and everyone who took the time to wish me a happy birthday!! it was truly amazing..!! [sic]" What surprised many is the presence of Gayathri.

Oviya and Gayathri were not on good terms during their stay in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. After many issues, the former left the house owing to stress from the show midway. The latter had come under severe criticism from the public for ganging up against Oviya and even today, she gets trolled for the things she did to her in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Gayathri had apologised to Oviya after coming out of the show and repeatedly told the people, who criticised her on Twitter, that she had started sharing a good equation with the latter now and people should let bygones be bygones. It becomes evident after the actress-choreographer wished the Kalavani girl on Twitter.

"Happy birthday Oviya! Love you to bits. God bless you @OviyaaSweetz [sic]," Gayathri tweeted.

On the professional life, the former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant is basking in the success of her latest film Kanchana 3 in which she has played one of the female leads. Raja Bheema and Kalavani 2 are her next projects.