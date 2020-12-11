It is well known that Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan had joined hands with director S Shankar for the sequel of the 1996 film Indian which was a huge hit at the box office. However, the sequel is on hold after the accident on the sets. Now, the latest buzz is that Kamal Haasan will resume 'Indian 2' shoot in January end or by February next year. He will be reportedly complete the film in a month since he will have to focus on his political commitments.

Film looks to get back on track

The unfortunate accident on the sets of 'Indian 2' last February that killed three on sets shocked Kollywood. The much-expected sequel was said to be shelved since there were no signs from the team, but the latest report has confirmed that the film is on. The film will be shot across many locations in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be starting the work for 'Vikram' with Lokesh Kanagaraj soon, and he will be almost completing the film while resuming the work for 'Indian 2'.

Indian 2 has a huge star cast featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vivek in pivotal roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.