Kollywood media is once again abuzz with the rumours of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 being shelved. It is said that Lyca Production was unhappy with the Ulaganayagan for his over the crane-accident on the sets of the movie, a few months ago.

Lockdown Impact

The lockdown was the final nail in the coffin for Indian 2 as the makers were facing financial difficulties in the UK. Putting all these rumours to rest, the spokesperson from the production house has now responsed to it by calling it "baseless rumours."

"We have completed almost 60 per cent of the film's shoot. How will we consider dropping the project? We are planning to resume the shoot post lockdown," India Today quoted him as saying. The makers have plans to continue the shooting once the lockdown is lifted.

Indian 2 Troubles

It is not the first time that the rumours about Indian 2 being dropped have surfaced. In February 2019, there were strong speculations of the film being shelved over budget issues. Later, it was revealed that there was issues in the company's management team which delayed the shooting of the movie.

Crane Accident

Once the shooting started and going on a brisk pace, the accident on the sets, which killed three on the spots, halted the filming again. Thereafter, Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal did not recover from the incident where they had a narrow escape and did not participate in the shoot.

The centre imposed the country-wide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak in March, which added to the woes of the production house.

Indian 2 is a sequel to Shankar's earlier blockbuster movie Indian, produced by AM Rathnam. The sequel has changed hands and there are changes in the cast too. Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar are not part of the flick.

Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are the latest edition.