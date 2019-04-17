Rumours on Indian 2 being dropped by Lyca Productions are growing stronger by each day. It was said that the shooting of the Kamal Haasan-starrer would begin once the Lok Sabha elections are over, but the production house is believed to be not showing much interest on funding the film as they are unsure of recovering the investment.

Going by the latest set of speculations, Shankar is planning to meet the bosses from the production house once again soon to convince them, failing which the director will be left with no other option but to find another producer. The production house which has the capacity to fund a movie of such a large scale is none other than Sun Pictures.

Sun Pictures is a leading production house in Kollywood and had funded Shankar's earlier film Enthiran – The Robot. It was believed to be made with the budget of Rs 132 crore.

The cost of Indian 2 is rumoured to be over Rs 150 crore.

Indian 2 was formally launched in January after Shankar spent over a year preparing for the movie. The plan was to make it in multiple languages and the makers had approached some of the big names to play the villain role.

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and many other B-town biggies were approached for the movie, but the stars could not take up for one or the reason. Kajal Aggarwal was brought on board to play the female lead and the shooting was commenced.

In the first schedule of the shooting itself, the Kamal Haasan-starrer overran its allotted cost which reportedly made the production house to have a second thought about the film.