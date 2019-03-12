Indian 2 is apparently facing uncertain future amid rumours of Lyca Productions' plans to shelve the project. With Kamal Haasan getting busy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the multilingual film is likely to see further delay.

Rumours are rife that Kamal Haasan is occupied with his political commitments after the election dates were announced by the Election Commission of India on Sunday. The actor is gearing up to contest his first election.

Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, wants to field candidates from all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The eligible candidates are currently being selected.

As a result, shooting has been temporarily halted. Some rumours suggest that Kamal Haasan would begin the shooting of Indian 2 in the first week of May. The Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 18 in a single phase in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, there were rumours that the production house was likely to drop Indian 2 owing to budget issues. The budget crossed the limits in the first schedule itself and made the makers think twice about the film.

In their previous experience with 2.0, the budget exceeded by Rs 200 crore and it did not live up to the expectations at the box office, It has made the bosses from the production house to play safe this time, say some rumours.

However, the final call is expected to be taken only after the elections.

The upcoming film is directed by Shankar and it is a sequel to 1996 blockbuster movie Indian.