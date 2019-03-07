Kamal Haasan's much-awaited Indian 2 seems to be dropped after creating a lot of buzz in the tinsel town. Although the makers denied any such development recently, the latest rumours say that Lyca Productions has decided to shelve the project due to budget issues.

The team had reportedly planned with a certain budget in plan, but the makers ended up spending more than double the amount. Even after budget over-run, the first schedule is not complete yet, which became a worrying sign for Lyca Productions, say rumours.

The production house has been analysing the ways to reduce the budget for the last three months. Unconfirmed reports claim that Kamal Haasan's make-up issues and failing to find a proper Bollywood face for the film did not help the cause in anyway, forcing Lyca Productions to reportedly shelve the project.

Last but not the least, Shankar's 2.0, which was made with the budget of Rs 560 crore, had crossed the budget limits and upon release the film did not live up to the expectations at the box office. Hence, the production house seems to be playing safe this time.

The upcoming movie was supposed to be a sequel to Kamal Haasan and Shankar's blockbuster Indian. Kajal Aggarwal was signed to play the female lead, while Ajay Devgn, AKshay Kumar and a few others were approached for the negative role.