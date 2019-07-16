Actress Akshara Haasan, the younger daughter of Kamal Haasan, is pregnant. Don't be shocked! She is playing a pregnant lady in Chiyaan Vikram's next movie Kadaram Kondan, which will be released as Mr KK in Telugu.

Akshara Haasan made her acting debut with Hindi film Shamitabh and forayed into Tamil with Ajith Kumar's Vivegam, which hit the screens on August 24, 2017. After a two-year sabbatical, the actress is all set to make her comeback with director Rajesh M Selva's upcoming movie Mr KK aka Kadaram Kondan.

Written by Rajesh Selva, Kadaram Kondan is an action thriller film, which revolves around the story of a car hijacker, who learns about the woman whose car he has stolen is in danger. How he has to save her forms the crux of the film. As per its trailer, Akshara Haasan is playing the role of a pregnant lady, while Vikram appears as a gangster who rules Malaysia underworld. Abi Hassan and Lena are playing important roles.

Kadaram Kondan is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan and R Ravindran and presented by T Anjaiah. T Naresh Kumar and T Sridhar have reportedly bankrolled its Telugu version. Ghibran has composed music for and Srinivas R Gutha has handled the cinematography for the movie, which is set for release on July 19.

The trailer of Kadaram Kondan has received a very good response with over 10 million digital views. The audience not just in the south, but also in north India is eagerly waiting for its release. Many Hindi viewers have requested the makers to dub and release in their languages.

After watching its trailer, Rajendra Kumar replied, "Chiyan Vikram is my SuperHero ... pls release this movie in Hindi as well.. because we don't want to watch a shit remake of the film in future. Loads of love from Hindi audience."

Another fan named Arif Shaikh wrote, "I am from Mumbai but huge fan of Tamil cinema and my favorite hero vikram ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️first day first show for sure."