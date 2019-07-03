The trailer of Chiyaan Vikram and Akshara Haasan's much-awaited Kadaram Kondan will be launched on Wednesday, July 3. The makers will unveil the power-packed video at 6 pm directly online.

The teaser, which was released earlier this year, had promised to treat the viewers with a lot of action. The chase sequence and hair-raising stunts had left the fans in awe of the clip. The trailer too is expected to be on similar lines.

Kadaram Kondan is written and directed by Rajesh Selva. His first choice to play the lead was Kamal Haasan, who could not take up the project due to his political commitments. Subsequently, Vikram was chosen with Akshara Haasan playing the female lead.

Multilingual actress Lena, Pooja Kumar and others are part of the cast. The shooting was commenced in November and wrapped up in June. It has been majorly shot in Malaysia.

Kamal Haasan himself is producing the movie on the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. The film has Ghibran's music, Srinivas R Gutha's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing.

The movie is scheduled to release in two languages (Tamil and Telugu) on July 19.