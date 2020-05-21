Kamal Haasan has wished Mollywood superstar Mohanlal on the occasion of his 60th birthday. The Ulaganayagan took Twitter to send his wishes to his Malayalam counterpart.

"Dear Mr. @Mohanlal, I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you even more when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother," Kamal Haasan tweeted on Thursday.

Mammootty and Kamal Haasan's Wednesday Remake

The two iconic actors, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal, worked together for the first time in the 2009 film "Unnaipol Oruvan", a remake of the Bollywood film "A Wednesday".

Mohanlal has crossed numerous milestones in a career spanning four decades. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019.

The winner of five National Awards, is under self-isolation at his Chennai residence.

Mohanlal's Next

Mohanlal's upcoming film, directed by Priyadarshan, "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" is currently held up on account of the lockdown.

One of the first films that he is scheduled to do after the lockdown ends is "Drishyam 2", a sequel to the 2013 release that turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Malayalam cinema. The film was remade in Hindi by the same name in 2015. It starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Fans are eagerly awaiting his debut directorial venture "Barroz" now. The 3D venture is scheduled to go on the floors next year.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has tweeted about an initiative to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Continuing d 3rd phase of @ViswaSanthiFndn initiatives to fight #COVID19, PPE kits whr donated thru Niramay Foundation to hospitals run by Mumbai Municipal corporation, Lokmanya Tilak Hospital, Chattrapathi Shivaji Maharaj hospital, Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre," he tweeted on Thursday.