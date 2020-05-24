Today is the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan's birthday. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has been garnering a lot of praise and adulation over his state's handling and tackling of the coronavirus. The CPI(M) politician turns 76 years today and he received fond wishes from Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan who has been a known admirer of politician Pinarayi Vijayan wished him on his birthday. Taking to his social media account he posted a heartfelt note on the CM of Kerala, on his work and the bond the two individuals shared.

Kamal Haasan wishes CM Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday

In 2018, Kamal Haasan had revealed to the media that he saw a mentor in Kerala's CM, Pinarayi Vijayan. When the superstar announced his entry into politics, Vijayan was one of the first to give him guidance and feedback. Many have also observed that the actor may have left leanings in his political bent of thought.

Today is Pinarayi Vijayan's 76th birthday, and actor Kamal Haasan wished the CM with praise. He wrote, "Then, he created a storm by talking with a bloodstained shirt. Now, he has made his state the object of adulation in the country. The CM of Kerala emphasised our bond, calling us brothers, keeping the borders open. Our Heartfelt birthday wishes to our comrade @pinarayivijayan."

Kamal Haasan has been very critical of the Government's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Often discussing the policies of the Tamil Nadu government, he has been vocal about how the Government can work better to contain and reduce the impact of the crisis on the lower sections of populations. Kerala, on the other hand, has definitely been showing good results in the steps taken towards fighting Coronavirus, setting an example for other states who are reeling under the weight of the crisis.