The fourth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil launched its premiere on Sunday, October 4. The most interesting element in the show was Rekha's entry as a contestant and it literally surprised her fans and audiences. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan, the host of the show, and Rekha have been friends for many years, and they have shared screen space in some noted films.

When Kamal Haasan kissed Rekha without her consent

K Balachander's Punnagai Mannan, released in 1986, was a real gem of a film which starred Kamal Haasan and Rekha in the lead roles. In that movie, there is a scene where Kamal Haasan kissing Rekha on her lips, before jumping from a cliff. Recently, during an interaction with media, Rekha revealed that Kamal Haasan had kissed her without her consent. However, Rekha made it clear that the kiss scene literally elevated the overall mood of the film.

According to Rekha, she would have never agreed to do that scene if she was aware of the same in advance. Rekha had never sought an apology from Kamal Haasan for this act, as the film became a superhit, and she emerged as one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry.

"I don't know about getting an apology but it is a fact that I wouldn't have said yes to the kiss at that time. They just did the scene suddenly. It's over now and I don't want to revisit it," said Rekha, according to The News Minute.

The comments from Rekha irked many social media users, and they sought an apology from Kamal Haasan stating the fact that Rekha was just 16 while shooting for that movie.

Rekha's involvement and Kamal Haasan's hosting

As Rekha is now a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants, several netizens believe that Kamal Haasan may act in favor of his co-star. Earlier, in Bigg Boss Malayalam, Swetha Menon was a participant, and Mohanlal's biased hosting had racked up negative reviews from various corners.

However, Kamal Haasan is a man known for his strong stand on various issues, and his fans believe that the actor will judge people only after analyzing their performance in the Bigg Boss house.