Unfolding all the drama and curiosity, Kamal Haasan kickstarted the fourth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil in his usual style. In the initial moments of the first episode in season 4, Kamal Haasan showed the audiences the new Bigg Boss Tamil house. The new house seems to have a great ambience with colourful pictures and artworks on walls.

After delivering a speech about the recent coronavirus outbreak, Kamal Haasan started welcoming the contestants who are participating in this year's show. According to reports, all these contestants have completed their quarantine period before entering the reality show.

The 'New Normal' Bigg Boss Tamil

Before introducing contestants Kamal Haasan called this year's show 'New Normal' Bigg Boss, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is currently wreaking havoc in all nooks of the country. Kamal Haasan welcomed TV host Rio Raj and Sanam as the first and second contestants respectively.

The third entry to the Bigg Boss Tamil house came as a real surprise, as Kamal Haasan welcomed veteran actress Rekha. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan and Rekha have shared screen space in movies, and the duo had also performed an on-screen kiss scene in the movie 'Punnagai Mannan'.

The actress revealed that she had decided to participate in the Bigg Boss house so that she will be able to understand more about herself. She also expressed her desire to understand other's characters during the show. Urvashi, one of the closest friends of Rekha wished her and assured that the show will be a big game-changer in her life.

Bala, Anitha Sampath, and Shivani Narayanan entered the house as the fourth, fifth and sixth contestants respectively. The remaining contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house on Sunday were Jithan Ramesh, Vel Murugan, Aari Arjuna, Somasekhar, Gabriella, Nisha, Ramya Pandian, Samyuktha, Suresh Chakravarthy, and Ajeedh Khalique.

Partial lockdown in Bigg Boss Tamil house

After Kamal Haasan signed off, Bigg Boss revealed that there will be a partial lockdown in the house this year, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Program organizers revealed that the contestants will be restricted and have to use one-bedroom and one washroom. Bigg Boss also warned that this year's show will be different, and contestants will face tough challenges while inside the house.