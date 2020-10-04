The fourth edition of the highly popular Bigg Boss show in Tamil will be premiered on Star Vijay TV from Sunday, October 04, 2020. Kamal Haasan who has been hosting this show since the first edition will do the same in 2020 as well.

In a recently released teaser of the show, the actor talked about how coronavirus has reshaped the lives of millions of people in the country, and he made it clear that the reality show is being shot by following all the safety guidelines and recommendations put forward by the WHO.

More Details of Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Kamal Haasan was seen sporting a salt and pepper look in the teaser of the show, and in all probabilities, he will don the same look in the show that will start going on air from Sunday.

According to reports, all the contestants who will participate in the show have undergone quarantine, and they have tested negative for coronavirus infection.

As per a Times of India report, the probable contestants who will enter this year's Bigg Boss house are television actress Shivani Narayanan, Kollywood actors Ramya Pandian and Rekha Harris, dubbing artist Archana Chandokhe, actors Gabrielle Charlton and Sanam Shetty, video jockey Rio Raj, Tamil comedian Anu Mohan, and character actor Aari Arjuna.

Controversies loom up

The Bigg Boss Tamil show has faced several controversies since the day it started its premiere, three years back. Several people, in 2017, alleged that shows like these are actually tarnishing the rich culture of Tamilians. However, Kamal Haasan had dismissed all these allegations and had made it clear that a house like Bigg Boss is basically the reflection of the society.

And now, several critics argue Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going to be premiered at the wrong time, as the entire nation is now facing the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Kamal Haasan believes that people could not sit in their houses forever, and it is necessary to get back to work.