The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is facing hurdles even before the show goes on air. Kicking off the show amid the Covid-19 outbreak has become a challenge for the channel.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, two contestants, who had signed to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, have tested positive. The names of the contestants have not been revealed, but it uncertainty looms over the show after the latest development.

Going by the reports, the TV channel is taking necessary precautions and Covid-19 safety measures. The contestants signed by the channel will be mandatorily quarantined for two weeks.

Big Demands by Contestants

On the other hand, the contestants are making huge demands to be part of the Tamil reality show considering the Covid-19 situation in Tamil Nadu. Many are hesitating to participate in the show fearing safety, while some have demanded huge sums from the makers of the show to take part in Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

The Kamal Haasan-hosted show is scheduled to take off on 4 October. The works related to the sets at the EVP Gardens in Chennai are almost completed.

Actresses like Sanjana Singh, Lakshmi Menon Shivani Narayanan, Ramya Pandian, Abhi Haasan, and celebrities from television and film industries have been roped in by Vijay TV.

There is also buzz that the channel is planning to reduce the show from 100 days to 80.