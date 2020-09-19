Actress Lakshmi Menon has lost her cool after a follower over advice on her marriage. The actress has shared a screenshot about the conversation on her Instagram page.

"Looking awesome, better get married to someone. Please Live a peaceful life. Leave cinema please. You are an angel, live like that," the message from the fan read.

Reacting to his message, Lakshmi Menon wrote, "Look at this humble, loving, caring well wisher of mine. Thinks an angel like me should get married to someone and find my peace. Pathetic, just pathetic," Her befitting response is winning appreciation from her fans and well-wishers on social media sites.

Lakshmi Menon, who started her career in Mollywood with Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya in 2011. She entered Kollywood with Sundarapandian and won the Best Actress Award from the state government from Tamil Nadu government.

Thereafter, she was part of movies like Prabhu Solomon's Kumki, Sasikumar's Kutty Puli, Siddharth's Jigarthanda among many others. However, the actress took a break since 2016.

She is returning to action with Prabhu Deva's Yung Mung Sung and an untitled flick with Gautam Karthik.