Kamal Haasan, Raghava Lawrence, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, GV Prakash Kumar, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and many other south Indian film celebs have condemned a series of terrorist attacks on Easter day in Sri Lanka.

At least 200 people were killed and 600 injured in a series of terrorist bomb blasts at luxury hotels and churches. These coordinated attacks have put the entire country in a lock-down. Most of the victims were killed in churches.

Many celebs down south were shocked and disturbed by the news about a series of bomb attacks in Sri Lanka. They took to Twitter accounts to condemn these bombings. They also offered prayers for the victims of these attacks. Scroll down to read their comments.

Kamal Haasan: Violence can never be the final solution to human disagreements. Ironic that the island that spawned the word serendipity is not able to find it. My deepest sympathies to those affected by the bombs in Srilanka. The government should be impartial and swift in rendering Justice.

Raghava Lawrence: My heart and prayers are with the ones who got affected in the tragic incident happened in #SriLanka. God be with u all !!! Raghavendra swami gives strength to all to recover from this incident. #SpreadHumanity #PrayForSrilanka

Rakul Preet: So disturbed by the #SriLankaBlasts. Such a coward act .. falling short of words. Humanity is dying and how . Strength to the families who have lost their dear ones ..

Tamannaah Bhatia: Sending love and courage to the families who've lost their loved ones and wish for a speedy recovery for those injured. It's upsetting to know that there's no humanity left in people causing such attacks!

Nivetha Thomas: This can't happen! Unconditional prayers and condolences to the families. I cannot even start to think what they are going through! Please God help us all #WithSriLanka

Prakash Raj: Blasts in Srilanka as people are praying.... This HATE... THESE UGLY ACTS OF MAJORITARIANISM will consume US..HUMANITY one day...dear CITIZENS this is why we need to BE AWARE and BE CAREFUL and CONDEMN all the BIGOTS who are sowing hatered .and dividing us in our society today.

Soundarya Rajnikanth: #SriLankaBlasts shocking and extremely saddening ... #StayStrongSrilanka

SONAL CHAUHAN: Appalled and saddened by the tragic and dastardly attracts in #srilanka on the innocent civilians!!! My thoughts and prayers with the families of the deceased

GV Prakash Kumar: Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Bomb blast in Sri Lanka . Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. #srilanka #srilankablasts

Sai Dharam Tej: My prayers,strength and deepest condolences to the people of #Srilanka #PrayforSriLanka

Allu Sirish: My prayers to all the victims of Sri Lankan bomb blasts. India is with you in grief and support. Yet another attack & there's not much we can do but grieve! #SriLanka #PrayForSriLanka

Varun Sandesh: My heart goes out to #SriLanka !!! Such a cowardly act on a Festive Day!!! What is going on in this world??? Prayers and strength to the families who have lost their loved ones!!! #SriLankaTerrorAttack #StayStrongSriLanka