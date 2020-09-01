Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is in demand. With his moderate-budget movies striking gold at the box office, producers are having faith on him and approaching him to direct movies for their banners. The young filmmaker's much-hyped Master with Thalapathy Vijay has been delayed due to the lockdown over coronavirus outbreak.

Even as he is busy with the post-production works of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj has been planning his future projects. First and foremost, he got a call from Kamal Haasan to do a film for his banner Raj Kamal International. He had agreed to do a flick and narrated a story to the Ulaganayagan. However, the multifaceted talent felt like the story would suit his good friend Rajinikanth.

Then the offer went to Rajinikanth, who was reportedly impressed with the script and agreed to act in the movie. With the lockdown coming to play, the Tamil superstar's Annaatthe got delayed. However, he too has been hearing a lot of stories, but not willing to take part in the shoot until the vaccination for Covid-19 is ready and the situation returns to the normalcy.

Hence, his project with Lokesh Kanagaraj is going to be delayed. As a result, Kamal Haasan has now told the filmmaker to do a quick project with him. The latest reports claim that the actor is now going to collaborate with the young filmmaker for a political movie before he becomes a full-time neta.

It has to be noted that Kamal has to complete his much-delayed movie Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

Kamal Haasan has set his eyes on next state assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2021. His Makkal Needhi Maiam had contested in the last Lok Sabha elections and secured 3.72 percent in the seats it contested.

However, the actor had not contested in the election.