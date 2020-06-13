After crossing the psychological 3,00,000 mark, India on Saturday (June 13) posted 11,458 fresh cases, the highest spike in cases in 24 hours. India has now landed on the fourth spot in the list of global coronavirus affected countries in the world.

And while the number of fresh cases in India are on the rise, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has requested Modi to resign from PM's post since he has unable to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"Modi Ji govt is not able to fight with #Corona neither able to help crores of migrant workers nor able to handle relations with neighbor countries. So I think time has come and he should resign now," KRK tweeted.

In another tweet, he shared a picture of Modi calling him 'Disaster of India' along with a note written on it that reads, "He destroyed our economy, currency, agriculture, education, employment, democracy, judiciary, man power, military power, border security, communal harmony, integrity, trade and commerce."

KRK also suggested that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could replace Modi as the Prime Minister of India 'because he is a very sensible man'.

"I think Rajnath Singh Ji should replace Modi Ji because he is very sensible man. So he can run the country in much better way than Modi Ji," he tweeted.

KRK also criticised Modi for suddenly locking down the entire country without prior notice and making the labour class suffer for almost 70 days during the lockdown.

"Now India has become 4th country in the world for highest numbers of Corona patients. And as I predicted, India can become no.1 till end of July 2020! Now question is this that why did govt force migrant labourers to suffer for 70 days lockdown," KRK tweeted.

India notches highest jump in single day

Meanwhile, a total of 386 people died during that same time taking the toll to 8,884 so far since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.

For the fifth consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,54,329) remained higher than the active ones (1,45,779).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark, with 10,11,41 cases, including 3,717 deaths and 47,796 recoveries.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (40,698) and the national capital with 36,824 Covid-19 cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 22,527 cases and 1,415 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (12,616), Rajasthan (12,068), Madhya Pradesh (10,443).

(With IANS inputs)